CWG bronze medalist Pooja Sihag's husband dies under suspicious circumstances in Rohtak

ANIUpdated: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 10:13 AM IST
Pooja Sihag clinch the bronze medal in the women's freestyle 76kg category final

Rohtak: Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Pooja Sihag's husband was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Haryana's Rohtak on late Saturday, the police said.

According to Rohtak Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mahesh Kumar, Ajay Nandal's body was sent for post-mortem.

"Ajay Nandal's body was sent for post-mortem. His father has alleged a drug overdose involving Ajay's friend Ravi. The incident took place near Maharani Kishori Jat Kanya Mahavidyalaya," DSP said.

Indian wrestler Pooja Sihag clinched the bronze medal in the Women's Freestyle 76kg category final after delivering a dominant performance against Australia's Naomi de Bruine in Commonwealth Games 2022.

Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham started on July 28 and concluded on August 8.

