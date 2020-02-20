CWC should hold leadership elections to energise workers: Shashi Tharoor echoes Sandeep Dikshit's thought

Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday echoed former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit’s son and ex-MP Sandeep Dikshit's thought to hold leadership elections of Congress party workers.
Tharoor wrote on Twitter: "What @SandeepDikshit said openly is what dozens of party leaders from across the country are saying privately, including many responsible positions in the Party. I renew my appeal to CWC to hold leadership elections to energise workers & inspire voters."
He further said that "some have asked who should vote & for what. I was referring to my earlier call eight months ago for elections among the 10,000 party workers who constitute the “AICC plus PCC delegates” list. These should be for the elected seats in the CWC as well as for the Party Presidency."
While Speaking to The Indian Express, Sandeep Dikshit said there are many in the Congress who are capable of leading the party — “at least six-eight” — and attacked senior leaders saying “sometimes you want inaction because you don’t want a certain action to happen”.
"I think this is a time for them to intellectually contribute…they can go into the process of leadership selection, either at the centre or in states or elsewhere,” Dikshit told Indian Express.
This is not the first time Tharoor had called for elections among party workers. In September 2019, Shashi Tharoor told PTI in an interview that, "At the same time, as I have repeatedly pointed out, I do believe that a free election among party workers, for most of the leadership posts within the party, including the (Congress) Working Committee, is essential."
Tharoor had said that internal party polls will help provide a credible mandate to the new incoming set of leaders and allow them to operate successfully. It also will also help inject new energy within the Congress and once again stir interest among the masses in the party, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram had said.
