CWC should hold leadership elections to energise workers: Shashi Tharoor echoes Sandeep Dikshit's thought

While Speaking to The Indian Express, Sandeep Dikshit said there are many in the Congress who are capable of leading the party — “at least six-eight” — and attacked senior leaders saying “sometimes you want inaction because you don’t want a certain action to happen”.

"I think this is a time for them to intellectually contribute…they can go into the process of leadership selection, either at the centre or in states or elsewhere,” Dikshit told Indian Express.

This is not the first time Tharoor had called for elections among party workers. In September 2019, Shashi Tharoor told PTI in an interview that, "At the same time, as I have repeatedly pointed out, I do believe that a free election among party workers, for most of the leadership posts within the party, including the (Congress) Working Committee, is essential."

Tharoor had said that internal party polls will help provide a credible mandate to the new incoming set of leaders and allow them to operate successfully. It also will also help inject new energy within the Congress and once again stir interest among the masses in the party, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram had said.