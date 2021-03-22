Cutting cake with Tricolour icing not an insult: Madras HC

The judge observed that patriotism is not determined by a gross physical act. The intention behind theact will be the true test and it is possible that sometimes the very act itself manifests the intention behind it. “The symbolization of national pride is not synonymous with patriotism. Rig Veda asks us to let noble thoughts come to us from every side, which reflects the Indian ethos i.e., tolerance,” the judge said in his order passed on an appeal from the State Government. He was of the view that while nationalism was vital in a democracy, “hyper and surfeit” adherence to it would go against the country’s prosperity and past glory.



The court pointed out that national flags, pinned by citizens to their clothes on Independence and Republic Day, “become a part of any other wastepaper after the participants leave the venue.” Would such an act mean that the participants had insulted the national flag, the judge asked. Or should they be proceeded against under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act of 1971?