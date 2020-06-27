Custodial death of father-son in TN worse than Floyd's death: Abraham Mathai

Chennai: The death of a father and son in police custody in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district was worse than that of Geroge Floyd in the US, said Abraham Mathai, founder of Harmony Foundation and former Vice Chairman of Maharashtra State Minorities Commission.

Floyd was killed by a policeman in Minnesota, US while being taken into custody.

Jayaraj and Benicks, aka Fenix were booked for not closing their mobile shop in time on June 19 by the Sathankulam police in Tuticorin district in Tamil Nadu. They were remanded in judicial custody and lodged in Kovilpatti jail on June 21.

Jayaraj died on June 22 night and his son Benicks on June 23 morning in judicial custody. The families alleged that police assault led to their deaths.

"Today, there is deafening silence from a large portion of those very people who demanded action in George Floyd's case. When it is closer home, our voices should be raised even louder. No one should get away with murder. Least of all those whom we trust with ensuring law and order," Mathai said.

Meanwhile the demand for stringent action against the police personnel and others involved in the alleged deaths due to torture is increasing.