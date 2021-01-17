Curfew in parts of Bhopal; aim was to help RSS, alleges Congress

Bhopal

A curfew was imposed on Sunday in 3 police station limits in Bhopal and prohibitory orders were issued in some other areas in view of a construction work by a community trust in old city area, the measures which the Congess alleged were aimed at helping an organisation linked to the RSS to erect a boundary wall.

Justifying the curfew and prohibition orders, the state BJP said the HC had decided the land ownership favouring an RSS-associatedtrust.

The order, issued by Bhopal District Magistrate Avinash Lavania, said a community is carrying out construction in the old city and there is a possibility of opposition by locals. The MP capital is "sensitive from communal point of view", hence the decision to impose curfew has been taken, the order said.

The curfew has been clamped in Hanumanganj, Tila Jamalpura and Gautam Nagar police station areas of the Old City till further orders, additional collector Dil­ip Yadav said. Besides, proh­ibitory orders have been imposed in 11 other police st­a­­tion areas — Shahjahanab­ad, Chhola Mandir, Nishatpura, Talaiya, Mangalwara, As­hoka Garden, Aishbagh, Ja­hangirabad, among others.