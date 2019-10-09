Curfew imposed, internet services suspended in Rajasthan's Tonk after violence during Dussehra procession

Amid strict security the Ravana effigy was finally burnt at 4.30 a.m. on Wednesday. The Dussehra maidan turned into a fortress with heavy security in and around during the time the effigy was being burnt. A Dussehra procession was moving on and some miscreants pelted it with stones. This led to commotion and effigy of Ravana could not be burnt. The incident happened Tuesday night.

Even, curfew was imposed and internet was shut in the area. Police said that the Ravan effigy could not be burnt as some miscreants pelted stones while the Dussehra procession was moving on.

"The curfew was imposed in Malpura town this morning and additional policemen were deployed to maintain law and order," Superintendent of Police, Tonk, Adarsh Siddhu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The senior police official also said a man has been arrested in connection with the incident and efforts are on to nab the others. Local BJP MLA Kanhaiya Lal criticised the stone-pelting incident and also staged a sit-in along with members of the Hindu community on Tuesday night, demanding the arrest of the miscreants.