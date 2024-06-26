Cruel! Man Intentionally Crushes Innocent Calf With Car In Chhattisgarh, Mother Cow Mourns Death; CCTV Video Surfaces

Car mows down calf and then runs over vehicle on the young cow in reverse gear in Chhattisgarh | X

In a shocking incident reported from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, a car owner was seen running over his Hyundai car over a calf. After deliberately running over his car over the calf, he once again mows down the calf by taking his vehicle in the reverse gear, showed the video.

The incident was caught on the CCTV camera. The video shows close to 7-8 cows standing at the edge of the road. The calf is seen sitting in the middle of the road but is easily visible.

Meanwhile, a car arrives which is being driven slowly. Shockingly, it does not stop and mows down the calf which was sitting on the road. As the other older cows see the calf lying down on the road after the car run over the calf, the cows rush near the calf lying dead in the middle of the road.

The video of the abominable incident surfaced on social media platform X and was also posted by Sudarshan channel's Chhattisgarh social media handle.

As the cows gather near the body of the calf, the car drives away. Later, a heart-breaking picture showed the calf's body covered with blood. After the video came to light and was shared on social media platform, the locals demanded strict action against the accused person driving the car.

The CCTV footage also captured the car's number. Based on the details, the identification of the owner of the car was established. The car is registered in the name of Sheikh Shahid.

A few handles on X asked people to ensure that the video goes viral so that the accused could be arrested.

Locals Hindu groups have asked for strict action against the car driver involved in the incident. An investigation in the case is underway, according to local reports.