Crucial to find equitable solutions: UN human rights body asks India to exercise 'maximum restraint' on farmers' protest

New Delhi: The United Nations' human rights body on Friday asked both authorities and protesters in India to exercise maximum restraint during the farmers protest as it asserted that the rights to peaceful assembly and expression should be protected both offline and online.

"#India: We call on the authorities and protesters to exercise maximum restraint in ongoing #FarmersProtests. The rights to peaceful assembly & expression should be protected both offline & online. It's crucial to find equitable solutions with due respect to #HumanRights for all," the United Nations Human Rights office said.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the powerful Congressional India Caucus has urged the Indian government to ensure that the norms of democracy are maintained and the protesters are allowed to demonstrate peacefully and have access to the Internet, as it discussed the issue of the ongoing farmers' agitation in the country.

Congressman Brad Sherman, Co-Chair of the Congressional India Caucus said that he convened a meeting with his other Republican Co-Chair Congressman Steve Chabot, and Vice-Chair Congressman Ro Khanna to speak with India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, regarding the farmers demonstrations in India.