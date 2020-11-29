CRPF’s CoBRA commando killed, 7 injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

An official of the CRPF's specialised CoBRA unit has been killed and seven other personnel injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

According to a report by news agency ANI, Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) 206 battalion of CRPF, suffered injuries in the blast near the Tadmetla area in Sukma. Seven other personnel also suffered injuries in the ambush.

Eight commandos of the CRPF's elite unit were injured and later airlifted to a hospital in Raipur where Assistant Commandant Nitin P Bhalerao died during treatment, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told news agency PTI.

The deceased, belonging to CoBRA's 206th battalion, was a resident of Maharashtra's Nashik district. The seven other injured personnel were undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Raipur, he said.

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off around 8.30 pm on Saturday in a forest near Aravraj Metta hills when a team of 206th battalion of the CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) and police were out on an anti-Naxal operation.

(Inputs from ANI and PTI)