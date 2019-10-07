CRPF says it respects human rights 'unconditionally' after constable's debate video goes viral

While the debate was organised on September 27, a video of CRPF constable Khushboo Chauhan was leaked recently and went viral on social media. Speaking at the event, she said that those who support human rights did not support us when Pulwama incident happened and jawans were killed in Chhattisgarh, "but when anti-national slogans were raised in the JNU by an anti-national, then they stand with him."

But on Saturday, the CRPF issued a statement disapproving of what Chauhan said. “She is speaking against the motion in a debate competition organised by NHRC. We in CRPF respect human rights unconditionally. She was asked to speak against the motion and has delivered a speech with brilliance but some portion should have been avoided. She has been suitably advised. We appreciate the respect and concern for CRPF,” the statement reported Indian Express.

In the competition, she won a consolation prize as well. During her speech constable Chauhan also mentioned the controversial protest of 2016 in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) against the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru after which many former students faced sedition charges.