CRPF headquarters in Delhi sealed as staff tests positive for Coronavirus

New Delhi: The headquarters of the CRPF in Delhi has been sealed after a personal staff of a senior officer and a bus driver of the paramilitary tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

The five-storey building is located inside the Central Government Offices complex on Lodhi Road. A personal secretary of a Special Director General (SDG) rank officer working in the headquarters tested positive on Saturday. Also, a bus driver who ferried personnel working at the headquarters, contracted the disease, they added. “One driver attached with CRPF headquarters has tested Co­vid positive. The headquarters is closed for sanitisation till the task is completed,” a force spokes­person said.

Entry of officials in the headquarters has been barr­ed, they said. A senior official said the force has informed the district surveillance officer for “initiating required protocols” as per gu­i­delines, for time-bound pr­o­per sealing of building.

Now, 40 BSF men test +ve

With 25 fresh positive reports received on Sunday, total 40 BSF troopers deployed in Delhi have so far declared infected. It takes the number of affected BSF men in the nation to 42. The 25 troopers belong to a company, comprising 94 personnel, of BSF’s 126 Battalion deployed with the Delhi Police in old city.