'Crossing line of decorum': Kiran Bedi asks Puducherry CM to stop making 'derogatory' remarks against her

"Last few days its crossed the line of decorum, dignity and decency. Please recall what Lord Buddha said, when any one abuses and receiver does not accept, it remains with the abuser. Kindly maintain the dignity of your high office," she wrote.

Bedi in her letter sent to Narayanasamy by email, a copy of which she shared with the media, said the Chief Minister had "crossed the line of decorum, dignity and decency".

The former IPS officer and the Congress government in the union territory have been on a collision course on various issues since her posting here over three years ago and the latter had even demanded her recall, accusing her of "impeding" the functioning of the elected government.

Narayanasamy has stepped up his attack on Bedi and slammed her for rejecting permission for a move to open casinos in the former French colony eyeing to boost revenues and described her as a "woman without conscience" and alleged she was adopting a revengeful attitude against his government.

Last week, he had submitted a memorandum to visiting President Ram Nath Kovind seeking the recall of Bedi, alleging that she had done nothing for the development of Puducherry and instead been "impeding" implementation of various welfare measures and decisions of his cabinet.

Earlier, in November, the Chief Minister had asked the Centre to treat Puducherry as a "transgender" while inaugurating a national seminar on 'emerging challenges of fiscal federalism in India' in the union territory.

Narayanasamy had said that the current "whimsical approach" used in treating Puducherry as a 'State' for some schemes and as 'Union Territory' for others was "helpless". He claimed the Centre was ignoring Puducherry in allocation of grants to support the territorial budget besides cutting down the grant from 30 per cent to 26 per cent.

Referring to 'obstacles' faced in implementing free rice scheme, he said, "Lack of Centre's adequate support and administrative hurdles from Lt Governor had been embarrassing us."

Earlier still, on November 2, he had called Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi a "demon" while addressing an event on the 35th death anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

"People have faith in us. They have faith in Congress its alliance partners and that is why we are in power. We will do good things for people. And that is why people believed in us and voted for us. So we are bound to perform and do good things for them. We are ready also to do good things. I and my cabinet colleges work day and night to give good things to people--But a Demon has been put here, who does not let us work," he had said.