Crossfire between whom? Twitterati question Hyderabad Police's 'encounter story'

All four accused in the Hyderabad veterinarian's rape and murder case have been killed in an exchange of fire with police on Friday morning, police have said.

The incident took place around 6.30 am when the accused were taken to the site of offence for the reconstruction of the scene of the crime as part of the investigation, a senior police official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The PTI also tweeted saying, "4 accused in Hyderabad rape-murder case killed in crossfire."