Crossfire between whom? Twitterati question Hyderabad Police's 'encounter story'

All four accused in the Hyderabad veterinarian's rape and murder case have been killed in an exchange of fire with police on Friday morning, police have said.
The incident took place around 6.30 am when the accused were taken to the site of offence for the reconstruction of the scene of the crime as part of the investigation, a senior police official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The PTI also tweeted saying, "4 accused in Hyderabad rape-murder case killed in crossfire."
After which netizens started questioning Hyderabad Police's 'encounter story'. Netizens took to Twitter and questioned Hyderabad Police. One user asked, "Accused killed in police encounter when they tried to escape from police custody," while other user asked 'Crossfire? Really?'.
Here’s what Twitterati had to say:
Nationwide protests had erupted after charred body of a 25-year-old woman was found in an underpass on Hyderabad outskirts on November 28.
The 26-year-old veterinary doctor was smothered, raped and then burnt by four men night and her body was found the next day on November 28 under a culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway.
According to the Cyberabad police, the four accused had punctured the rear wheel of her scooter, offered to help her, dragged her to a secluded spot close to a toll plaza and raped her. It said the victim died due to suffocation and the accused later burnt her body.
The four men, all lorry workers, were arrested on November 29 for raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body.
The accused were identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu. Mohammad Areef (25), who worked as a driver, was the prime accused in the case. The four accused in the gruesome gangrape and murder of a woman veterinarian doctor had been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.
(Inputs from PTI)
