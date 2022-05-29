'Crossed the red line': West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar slams TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee for criticising judiciary

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of West Bengal | Photo credit: IANS

Kolkata: A day after TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee slammed the judiciary for ordering CBI probes in 'every case’, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday without naming anyone said ‘an MP had crossed the red line’.

“Constitutional institutions in the state are under attack, the attack on the judiciary is reprehensible. Attacking a judge in a public meeting is condemnable. An MP has crossed the red line,” said Dhankhar without naming Banerjee.

It can be noted that on Saturday TMC Diamond Harbor MP Abhishek Banerjee at a public rally in Haldia had lashed out at the judiciary for giving CBI probes in almost all cases.

Banerjee said that he feels ‘ashamed’ as ‘one per cent of the judiciary is ordering CBI probe in every case’.

Senior CPI (M) leader and lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said that there is ‘no value’ in what Banerjee is saying against the judiciary.

“The TMC leaders are behaving like lunatics. Initially, the judges didn’t look for any documents and now when they are asking for the same, the TMC leaders are going mad. The CBI probe will bring the truth out and that is more worrying for them,” said Bhattacharya.

At a time when the state government is thinking of making Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the chancellor in the state-run universities replacing the Governor, taking further potshots at the TMC, Dhankhar on Sunday said, “State of education in West Bengal is alarming. 25 Vice Chancellors were appointed against law. I will examine whether the role of Governor can be curtailed. These are tactics to divert attention from what is happening in the (SSC) recruitment scam.”

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that attempts were being made by the TMC to demean all the pillars of democracy.

Slamming the Governor, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary said that Abhishek Banerjee ‘abides’ by all courts and judiciary.

“Governor works as the BJP cadre. He disrespects his own post. Abhishek Banerjee abides by the law and all courts and judiciary,” said Ghosh.