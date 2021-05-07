‘Criminal wastage’: Rahul Gandhi slams govt over Central Vista project

Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Friday came three days after the reports of Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has informed a government-appointed expert panel that the construction of the Prime Minister's residence under the ambitious Central Vista project will be completed by December 2022.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common Central Secretariat and the revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and new residences for the prime minister and the vice president.

Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party have been asking the government to shelve its plans on the central vista project and give priority to improving medical infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic to save people's lives.

The work on the project has continued despite the lockdown in the national capital that has brought most construction sites to a grinding halt. The construction work for the project has been brought under the ambit of "essential services", a move that been flayed by the opposition.

The Congress leader has been attacking the government over its management of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and zero strategy of the Centre is pushing the country towards a complete lockdown.

The Congress leader said he was against a total lockdown and urged the government to provide a financial package for the poor.

"Last year's unplanned lockdown was a fatal attack on the people and that is why I am against a complete lockdown. But the prime minister's failure and zero strategy on part of the central government are pushing the country towards a complete lockdown," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"In such a situation, it is essential to immediately provide a financial package and all kind of help to the poor people," he also said.