'Criminal mindset won't be curbed unless we stop garlanding the culprits': Bihar DGP takes a jibe at BJP

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey allegedly took a jibe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the criminal mindset and the vitiating atmosphere that has spread all over the country.
With respect to the rising criminal cases, the Bihar DGP said that the society must awaken and fight against the criminal mindset that has engulfed the country. He added that unless people stop supporting criminals based on their caste or religion and stop garlanding them, crimes cannot be curbed.
He allegedly took a jibe at the BJP leader Jayant Sinha who was seen garlanding the eight people convicted in the Ramgarh lynching case in Jharkhand.
Pandey went on to say that if anything worse happens people blame the police and abuse them, but the same police, without caring about their lives go after the criminals and try to control the crime. "It's like a cat and mouse chase," he added.
He said that today even 15-16 year old boys are drinking alcohol and doing drugs. It's difficult to control crime. "Nobody can claim that there won't be crime again. Crime happens but it's the duty of the police to stop it," he said.
