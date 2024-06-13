Criminal Case Filed In Calcutta High Court Against Former SEBI Chairman M Damodaran For Alleged Perjury |

A criminal case has been filed in Calcutta High Court against former IAS officers Tripura Cadre Syed Sabahat Azim and former market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairman M Damodaran for perjury. The private sector mental health care and substance abuse disorders treatment services provider UpHealth had filed an application before the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday for initiating an inquiry against Glocal Healthcare Systems Private Limited, Dr. Syed Sabahat Azim, Ms. Richa Sana Azim, Mr. Gautam Chowdhury, M. Damodaran and Kimberlite Social Infra Private Limited for committing perjury and submitting an ante dated/forged document to the High Court during court proceedings regarding a purported court order dated 29 May 2024, taking note of a chargesheet in an FIR against UpHealth officials.

M Damodaran had lost appeal in Calcutta HC

Earlier the high profile corporate governance expert and a well known independent director on the board of several large listed companies 1971 IAS officer M Damodaran had lost appeal in Calcutta HC and asked to submit the list of his assets and liabilities since a Chicago arbitration has imposed liabilities worth several crores on him in a case related to India's Uphealth Healthcare Systems and Uphealth Holdings of the US.

The Chicago tribunal had imposed damages to the tune of nearly Rs 920 crore ($110.2 million) against Glocal Healthcare, its promoters, key shareholders and directors including Damodaran and Syed Sabahat Azim. The accused had allegedly stated that Calcutta High Court had threatened to issue attachment order and warrant against UpHealth contrary to the interim protection granted to UpHealth officials by the High Court earlier in respect of the same FIR. The High Court had directed the police to update the court regarding the status of the investigation under High Court supervision.

A division bench of the Calcutta HC had confirmed an order of the single bench judge against Damodaran and others in a matter involving an international arbitration award delivered by a Chicago Arbitrator that imposed a total liability of over Rs 200 crore against him and primary liability of between Rs 63 to Rs 65 crores.The former SEBI chairman Damodaran had argued that the Calcutta HC single bench judge had no jurisdiction to seek their list of assets and liabilities. The division bench disagreed with such an appeal and asked them to comply.