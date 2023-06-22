 '#CrimeMinisterOfIndia': Trucks With Anti-Modi Slogans Spotted In Manhattan During PM's State Visit (WATCH)
Several trucks were spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday with anti-Modi slogans on both sides.

Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 07:52 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome in United States when he landed in New York for a three-day State visit. Thousands of Indo-Americans and people from all nationalities have been lining up the streets of Modi's cavalcade and waiting in line for hours to catch a glimpse of the popular Indian PM.

But not all are as happy with PM Modi's visit to the US.

Several trucks were spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday with anti-Modi slogans on the sides.

Slogans like "#CrimeMinisterOfIndia, Hey Joe, ask Modi why India is under a genocide watch today!" were spotted on a couple of trucks while another read, "Ask Modi why female Olympians were detained while protesting sexual assault by his own minister?”.

Congressmen oppose PM Modi's visit

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib took to social media to blast the Joe Biden Administration for calling PM Modi to the US.

“It’s shameful that Modi has been given a platform at our nation’s capital—his long history of human rights abuses, anti-democratic actions, targeting Muslims & religious minorities, and censoring journalists is unacceptable.” Tlaib tweeted, adding that she would boycott the address.

Omar also joined her fellow lawmaker, saying that Modi’s government “repressed religious minorities, emboldened violent Hindu nationalist groups, and targeted journalists/human rights advocates with impunity.”

“Prime Minister Modi has a shameful history of committing human rights abuses, undermining democracy, and targeting journalists. In solidarity with the communities that have been harmed by Modi and his policies, I will be boycotting his joint address to Congress,” Congresswoman Cori Bush tweeted.

