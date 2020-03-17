Crime in the times of corona: Criminals make hay during outbreak, pose as health workers to hoodwink Noida residents

At the time when the Yogi Adityanath government is working hard to keep pace with efforts to contain novel corona disease, criminals are also working overnight to come up with novel ideas to exploit the situation.

In Noida, some notorious groups entered a few houses in disguise of health workers and offered to sanitise their homes for coronavirus, cheated the citizens and fled away swiftly, the Noida police said.

“A few cases of such cheating have been reported over the last couple of days,” the cops said.An official said, “Since, they come with masks and equipment, people believe them.

This also helps them to flee without identification.”This has prompted the Noida police on Monday to issue an advisory urging people to not allow any stranger in homes.