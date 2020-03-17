Crime in the times of corona: Criminals make hay during outbreak, pose as health workers to hoodwink Noida residents

At the time when the Yogi Adityanath government is working hard to keep pace with efforts to contain novel corona disease, criminals are also working overnight to come up with novel ideas to exploit the situation.
In Noida, some notorious groups entered a few houses in disguise of health workers and offered to sanitise their homes for coronavirus, cheated the citizens and fled away swiftly, the Noida police said.
“A few cases of such cheating have been reported over the last couple of days,” the cops said.An official said, “Since, they come with masks and equipment, people believe them.
This also helps them to flee without identification.”This has prompted the Noida police on Monday to issue an advisory urging people to not allow any stranger in homes.
“Do not allow any stranger in your house. They might have criminal intent under the garb of health workers. Stay alert,” the Noida police’s official handle tweeted on Monday accompanying the advisory and hashtag #CoronaVirusOutbreak.
UP Police and other zonal police were tagged in the post.“There are no groups intended for sanitization in homes being sent by government agencies. Please be careful and alert. Please alert all family members not to open doors to any persons or groups claiming to be in charge of any party to sanitize home from virus.
These criminals have cheated some people with this deceptive method. Please circulate this with as many people as possible,” says the advisory put up on social media for wider publicity.