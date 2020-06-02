Cricketer, Showman, Protester, Singer: A look at BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari's tenure

Be it his songs or his political moves -- BJP leader Manoj Tiwari has repeatedly made headlines over the years. In recent times, he had been the face of the Delhi BJP leading them through protests, election defeat at the hands of the AAP, and many other milestones.

Recently, he was at the fore of social distancing by playing cricket, at least one sport where one can properly self-distance. But Tiwari kept up with the times, and as India began a phased unlocking, he and party workers opted to gather at Rajghat to protest against teh Arvind Kejriwal government's failure to contain COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

We'll gloss over the fact that he was detained after the protests for alleged violation of lockdown norms.