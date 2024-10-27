Cricketer Ishan Kishan's Father Pranav Pandey Set To Join Nitish Kumar's JDU Today

LENOVO

Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan’s father, E Pranav Kumar Pandey, also known as Chunnu, is set to join Bihar’s ruling party, Janata Dal United (JDU), on Sunday. According to information received, Pranav Pandey, along with thousands of his supporters, will formally join the party at the JDU state office in Patna. JDU National Executive President Sanjay Jha will induct Pranav Pandey into the party. According to reports, Pranav Kumar Pandey’s mother, Savitri Sharma, is a well-known doctor in Nawada.

Assembly elections are set to take place in Bihar next year.

About Pranav Pandey

Ishan Kishan’s father, Pranav Pandey, is a builder by profession. He lives with his family in Bihar's capital, Patna, where he also runs a medical store.

Pranav Pandey belongs to a Bhumihar Brahmin family.

It is speculated that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar may field Pranav Pandey from the Nawada or Obra Assembly seat in the upcoming state election.

Currently, Ishan Kishan is not part of BCCI's central contract. He is part of the 15-member India A team squad that is touring Australia. This has sparked speculation about Ishan Kishan’s potential return to the Indian team soon.

A video of Ishan Kishan is going viral on social media. The video is from before Ishan Kishan left Patna. As he sits in the car to leave for Australia, his mother and grandmother can be seen kissing the wicketkeeper-batsman on the forehead.