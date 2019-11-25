'Cricket enthusiast' Jyotiraditya Scindia plays down Twitter bio change

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday expressed disapproval of the speculations about him leaving the party after a change he effected on his Twitter bio.

"Ridiculous commotion over a twitter profile change done almost a month ago!" Scindia tweeted from his official handle.

"A month back, I had changed my bio on Twitter. On people's advice, I had made my bio shorter. Rumours regarding this are baseless," Scindia told ANI.