CR provides medical help to children born onboard Shramik Trains

Railways are playing a proactive role in the lives of many needy patients during the time of Global crisis due to Coronavirus Pandemic. The prompt action taken by Medical, RPF and operating and commercial teams of Central Railway helped serve many patients including pregnant women in Shramik special trains.

On the Bhusaval Division, on May 14, a message was received for medical help in General Coach of train no. 01831 Pune – Gorakhpur Shramik Special. Dr. Kamlakar Gorakh, Divisional Medical Officer, Bhusaval along with his medical team attended the passenger. Savitri Devi, was in labour pain and delivered a baby boy at Bhusaval railway station. Following the delivery, she was immediately shifted to Bhusaval Divisional Railway Hospital. The following day, the team Bhusawal division made arrangements for the patient and relatives to go back home by another Shramik special train.

Again on May 30, on the Bhusaval Division when 01856 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Basti Shramik Special train arrived on Bhusaval station at about 01.03 am, passengers informed on duty Deputy Station Superintendent, Bhusaval that a woman travelling in General Coach of the train delivered a baby girl in the train before 2 hours. Dr. Harika, Railway Medical Officer with the Medical team and RPF staff checked Tayara Khatun, Resident of Govandi, Mumbai. Dr Harika found that mother and baby were normal and all All medical assistance provided by team Bhusawal division.

Similarly on the Nagpur Division, on May 17, a call received for want of doctor to attend train No 02162 Shramik special at Nagpur informing a pregnant lady named Eswari Rajendra Yadav-F-23 travelling in S-8 with family members from Haridwar to Bilaspur delivered a baby in train before reaching Nagpur. Message given to the railway doctor who immediately attended the train. Dr. Mangesh with other lady staff attended and provided medical aid. Both mother and baby were safe.

Besides the above-mentioned few examples, Central Railway during the course of this lockdown has quenched the thirst of survival of many ailing patients by providing help and earned commendations.