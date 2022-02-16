CPI(M) MLA KM Sachin Dev and Thiruvanathapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran set to tie knot

Balussery MLA KM Sachin Dev is all set to marry his childhood friend and partner Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran. Sachin and Arya have been in the news for their 'age'. Arya was reportedly the youngest mayor in India itself when she took up the post in 2020, whereas Sachin is the youngest MLA in the state assembly.

"We discussed it among ourselves first before announcing it to our parents and the party. Both of them hold equal weight in our eyes," Arya said.

The announcement was made by Sachin's father KM Nandakumar on Wednesday, February 16. He also said that the families have met and discussed the wedding.

Once married, they will become the newest CPI(M) couple, which is not uncommon in the state where the leaders find their match within the party.

The two have known each other since their student days and while working in the Students Federation of India (SFI).

Sachin is currently the SFI national joint secretary. Arya is the state committee member of the organisation.

Twenty-eight-year-old Dev won from the Balussery constituency in Kozhikode district by defeating Congress candidate and film star Dharmajan Bolghatty.

(with agency inputs)

ALSO READ Body of actor Deep Sidhu handed over to family, Sonipat Police files FIR

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 04:18 PM IST