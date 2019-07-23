CPI workers injured in lathi charge during protest march in Kochi

Kochi: The CPI workers, who took out a march to the IG office here against a police officer who allegedly took a biased stand in connection with a clash between AISF and SFI activists in Ernakulam last week, were lathicharged on Tuesday.

Many workers and leaders of the Left party, including its Muvattupuzha MLA Eldho Abraham, suffered injuries in the lathicharge, CPI leaders alleged. The Communist Party of India (CPI) is a partner in the ruling LDF in Kerala.

CPI Ernakulam district committee member Santhosh Babu said at least five district executive committee members and several party workers who suffered injuries in the police action have been admitted to various hospitals in the city.

He said Abraham, who suffered serious blows in the lathicharge, is being treated at the General Hospital here. Speaking to reporters, Abraham hit out at the police administration in the state, alleging there was no one to control the force.