CPI Announces 25 Candidates For Kerala Assembly Polls, Fields Four Ministers Again |

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI on Sunday announced candidates in 25 constituencies for the Kerala Assembly elections to be held on April 9.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam announced the candidates minutes after the Election Commission declared the poll schedule.

The CPI is a key ally of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

The party has fielded four incumbent ministers—G R Anil, J Chinchurani, K Rajan and P Prasad—in the polls.

The list also includes legislators who have completed two consecutive terms, including K Rajan, Mohammed Muhsin, E T Taison and V R Sunil Kumar.

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In Nattika, former MLA Geetha Gopi will contest in place of sitting MLA C C Mukundan.

Kaipamangalam MLA E T Taison has been fielded from North Paravur, where he will take on Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.

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Viswam welcomed the announcement of the election schedule and said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) would contest the polls unitedly.

He, however, noted that campaigning during the peak summer would be a tough task and said the party does not have the financial resources to spend lavishly for a prolonged campaign.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)