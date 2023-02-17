Cow vigilantism: Rajasthan govt announces compensation for the families of deceased persons

Burnt bodies of 2 men found in Haryana’s Bhiwani; police suspect cow vigilante angle. |

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Friday announced a compensation of ₹15 lakh, including a government job to the families of each of the deceased in the case of alleged cow vigilantism in Bharatpur in Haryana.

Meanwhile police have detained one person in the matter and extra forces have been deployed as tension and fear has gripped the region.

Earlier a community panchayat was held in Ghatmika, the village of the deceased where the family members demanded the immediate arrest of the accused, including ₹51 lakh as compensation.

The Minister of State in the Rajasthan Government Zahida Khan spoke to the family members and assured them full support of the government and the accused will be arrested soon.

Family members to meet CM on Saturday

A committee of 21 persons from the village, including the family members will meet CM Ashok Gehlot on Saturday morning in Jaipur.

“The government will give a compensation of ₹15 lakh to the families of each of the deceased, including a government job to one of the family members. Besides this, each of the families will get ₹5.50 lakhs from me and Panchayat as extra assistance,” said Zahida Khan.

Rinku Saini, one of the accused, detained

The minister informed that Rajasthan police have detained one person in the matter. However, she did not reveal the identity or background of the detained person. Senior police officers too did not divulge any information though, as per sources, the detainee is Rinku Saini who is one of the persons accused in the FIR lodged by the families of the deceased.

Extra forces to maintain law and order

Extra forces have been deployed in the region to maintain law and order. In the meantime, a video of the main accused Monu has also surfaced on social media, in which is claiming that he is not involved in this case and condemns the incident and will give full support to the police in the investigation.

Notably, two youths identified as Nasir (27) and Junaid (35) were allegedly abducted late Wednesday night by a group of Gau Rakshaks and were found dead in a charred vehicle at Loharu in Bhiwani Haryana on Thursday morning. Both were residents of Ghatmika village in Bharatpur Rajasthan.

The kin of the deceased have accused Bajrang Dal activists and Gau Rakshaks of murder and lodged an FIR against five persons.