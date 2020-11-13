Cow eats food laced with explosives in Rajasthan, injured

Jaipur

In a shocking incident, a cow was badly injured after allegedly being fed explosives in Pali, Rajasthan.

The incident took place in Guda Mokham Singh village on Wednesday. The cow was admitted to Jadan veterinary hospital. It outraged the cow vigilante groups such as Gauputra Sena, VHP and Bajrang Dal, who condemned the incident and sought action against the perpetrators. Gauputra Sena workers lodged a complaint against unknown persons at the Siriyari police station on Thursday.

SHO Suresh Sharan said a probe was underway.

“Puran Singh found the cow with its lower jaw broken and transported it to the hospital.” He said the animal sustained injuries after eating a food-item stuffed with potassium.

“Farmers place food items stuffed with potassium to protect their crops from pigs and boars. Potassium causes a small blast which drive away the pigs,” said Sharan.

He said the cow had apparently eaten one of these food items stuffed with potassium and got injured.