Covishield doses reach Kolkata

Kolkata: The first set of vaccine reached Kolkata on Tuesday. The first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine by Serum Institute of India (SII), has around 6.89 lakh vials, which is stored at Central Family Medical store in Kolkata’s Bagbazar. Four airlines are operating 9 flights to transport 56.5 lakh doses of the vaccine from Pune to 13 cities across the country on Tuesday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. Other states that receive the Covid consignments are Karnataka, Telangana (3.64 lakh doses), Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Puducherry CM said the government will administer vaccine free.