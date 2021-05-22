Covid stabilising in large parts of country, says NITI Aayog

New Delhi

The Centre said that even though the Covid-19 pandemic is stabilising in large parts of the country, there is still a long way to go to battle this particular wave as the positivity rate is still over 10 per cent in 382 districts.

Addressing a press conference, NITI Aayog member (Health) VK Paul said India was able to come this far in controlling this pandemic through restrictions on social and economic activities and containment and care measures.

"In large parts of the country, the pandemic is stabilising, the positivity rate and active cases are reducing and recovery rate is rising. It is also being seen that an increase is being seen in other states so this is a mixed picture but overall there has been a decrease in case burden but we have a long way to go to handle this wave," he said.

"As the situation improves, we need to keep ensuring that the chain of transmission remains broken. In 382 districts, the positivity rate is over 10 per cent so there is still a long way to go to in this battle," he said.

The official said a continuous decline in Covid active cases has been noted in the last 20 days.

"From 17.13 per cent reported on May 3, the active cases now comprise 11.12 per cent of the country's total infections. A positive trend in the recovery has also been noted. The recovery rate which was 81.7 per cent on May 3 has increased to 87.76 per cent now," he said.

Despite consistent increase in daily tests, India's daily positivity rate has declined from 24.83 per cent recorded on May 10 to 12.45 per cent on May 22.