Covid scare: Less than 150 fatalities after nearly 8 months

New Delhi: India on Monday reported steady decline in the daily fatalities due to Covid-19, recording less than 150 fatalities (145) in the last 24 hours after nearly eight months. Total deaths in the country now stands at 1,52,419.

While Maharashtra and Kerala reported 50 and 21 deaths respectively, there were no deaths in 15 states, 1 to 5 daily deaths in 15 states, 5 to 10 deaths in four states and West Bengal recorded 12 deaths.

The Health Ministry claimed landmark achievement of the total recovered cases overshooting the active case load by more than one crore on Monday as the total recoveries recorded are 102.11 lakh as against 2.08 lakh active cases. As many as 14,457 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours as against 13,788 new confirmed cases.

As many as 76.17% of the new cases are from six states and union territory, with Kerala reporting the highest daily new cases at 5,005, followed by 3,081 in Maharashtra and 745 in Karnataka. Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Gujarat are the other three states with 589, 565 and 528 new cases respectively.

The active caseload in the country is just 1.97 per cent of total cases. Out of the nearly two lakh cases, 60 per cent are under home isolation and have mild to very mild symptoms.

Exports of SII vaccine blocked till March-April

New Delhi: Exports of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine by the Serum Institute of India are currently blocked until March or April, as India look set to take the lead in driving the region's distribution efforts in the months ahead, according to Moodys Analytics. India has approved two vaccines approved for emergency use last week – one developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, the other domestically developed by Bharat Biotech and ICMR.