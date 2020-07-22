Covid mortality rate down to 2.4%, Global at 4.1%

New Delhi

India on Wednesday recorded the lowest mortality rate of 2.4% of the total 11.93 lakh infected from Covid-19 so far, while the recovery rate improved from 62.72% a day earlier to 63.13%, though it was still lower than 63.25% registered last Wednesday.

The mortalities in the country since March were 28,732, with 648 deaths recorded in the past one day while 36,724 were detected to be infected with the virus raising the total number of persons with positive symptoms to 11,92,915, according to the health ministry.

Those cured and discharged from hospitals total up to 7.53 lakh since as many as 28,471 recovered in the past one day, while 4.11 lakh are still in hospitals. So far, 1.47 crore persons have been put to the coronavirus tests, 3.43 lakh of them only in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the WHO dashboard put the global death toll at 6,12,054 and the confirmed cases at 1,47,65,256. A total of 2,13,637 new cases were reported in the last one day. India's mortality rate of 2.4% is much better than the global rate of 4.17%.

Sero survey in Delhi every month: A serological survey will now be conducted in Delhi every month to find out how many people have developed antibodies from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, said the government, adding that the next survey will be conducted between August 1 and 5.

MP govt cancels I-D public events: The Madhya Pradesh government will not organise traditional public functions to mark the Independence Day this year in view of the coronavirus crisis, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, authorities have announced a 10-day lockdown starting Friday in state capital Bhopal following a steady rise in Covid cases.

6-day lockdown in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has imposed a six-day complete lockdown across Kashmir Valley, except for Bandipora district, following a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last three weeks, said officials. The Valley has recorded 502 fresh cases.

Agriculture, horticulture, construction and movement of essential goods will continue unhindered, they said.

Bihar MLA attends cricket match

Shambhu Nath Yadav, an MLA from Bihar's Buxar district, has been booked for attending a local cricket match despite there being a statewide lockdown due the coronavirus pandemic. A widely shared clip showed the legislator attempting a shot only to misti­me it and tumble down.

Himachal CM in quarantine

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur said he was going into self-quarantine after a deputy secretary in his office tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

"As per coronavirus protocol, I am going to quarantine myself," Thakur told the media before leaving his office for his residence. He then quarantined himself at his official residence.