COVID: India reports over 12,000 Cases for the 2nd consecutive day

In the recent update, India on Friday recorded 12,847 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The Health Ministry informed that India's active coronavirus caseload currently stands at 63,063.

With 7,985 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has reached to 4,26,82,697.

Additionally, across the country, 14 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total death numbers to 5,24,817.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.47%, while the weekly positivity rate is 2.41%. The national recovery rate was 98.64%. Thus, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the nation has exceeded 195.84 crore.

Maharashtra logs 4,255 new COVID cases

On Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 4,255 new Covid cases, the highest daily count in four months. The last time Maharashtra recorded more than 4,000 cases was on February 12, when the state had recorded 4,359 coronavirus infections, reported PTI.

Mumbai logged 2,366 new coronavirus-positive cases and two deaths, which pushed its overall infection tally to 10,88,248 and the fatality count to 19,578, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Additionally, more than 7,100 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the national capital, Delhi in the last 10 days.

'COVID deaths up 4% globally': WHO

The number of deaths reported globally after five weeks of declining COVID fatalities, has increased by 4% last week. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were 8,700 Covid-19 deaths last week, with a 21% increase in the US and a 17% increase in the Western Pacific.

The agency said that COVID cases continued to fall, with about 3.2 million new cases reported last week, extending a decline in Covid-19 infections since the peak in January. However, there were still significant spikes of infection in some regions, with the Middle East and Southeast Asia reporting increases of 58% and 33% respectively.