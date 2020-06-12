COVID crisis an opportunity, time for bold decisions and investment: Modi

Kolkata: Insisting the COVID-19 crisis should be turned into an opportunity to create an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', PM Modi on Thursday said this is the time to make bold decisi­ons and investments. Addressing the 95th annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata through video conference, he said, steps have to be taken to ensure that products imported from abroad are manufactu­red in the country and exported. "In the last five-six years, India's goal of self- reliance has been paramount in the policy and practice of the government. The COVID-19 crisis gave us lessons on how to speed up efforts in that direction. It is from this lesson - Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) campaign has started. It is time for bold decisions and bold investments, and not for conservative approaches. This also is the time to move from command and control economy to plug-and-play and to build a competitive global supply chain,” he said.