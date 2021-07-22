Covid claimed lives of 56 Air India employees: Govt

New Delhi

As many as 56 Air India employees have died due to Covid-19 till July 14, Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh said on Thursday.

"A total of 3,523 employees of Air India Limited have been affected by Covid-19. Out of this, 56 employees succumbed to this pandemic till July 14, 2021," he stated in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

The minister said the national carrier has taken various measures to safeguard the interests of Covid-affected employees and their families.

He stated that the carrier paid a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of each permanent employee who died due to Covid-19.

When a fixed-term contractual employee died due to Covid-19, Air India paid his or her family a compensation of Rs 5 lakh, he noted.