Covid bed crisis in UP: Home isolation of asymptomatic, mild patients permitted

Lucknow

Amid shortage of Covid beds in cities like Lucknow and Varanasi, the Yogi Adityanath government on Monday revised corona guidelines paving way for home isolation of mild and asymptomatic patients.

The patients and their families will have to follow the home isolation protocol which is likely to be issued soon.

On Monday, in a meeting with a team of 11 senior officials formed to check the pandemic, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “It was brought to his notice a large number of asymptomatic Covid patients concealed the fact they were infected, which could cause a large-scale spread of the disease. Hence, we will allow home isolation to such patients but they and their families will have to follow protocol.”

He, however, asserted there are sufficient beds available in Covid hospitals.

Taking note of the rising number of cases, the CM has directed the health dept to send special teams to Lucknow, Kanpur, Basti, Prayagraj, Balia, Jhansi, Moradabad and Varanasi districts.