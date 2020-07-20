Covid bed crisis in UP: Home isolation of asymptomatic, mild patients permitted

Lucknow
Amid shortage of Covid beds in cities like Lucknow and Varanasi, the Yogi Adityanath government on Monday revised corona guidelines paving way for home isolation of mild and asymptomatic patients.
The patients and their families will have to follow the home isolation protocol which is likely to be issued soon.
On Monday, in a meeting with a team of 11 senior officials formed to check the pandemic, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “It was brought to his notice a large number of asymptomatic Covid patients concealed the fact they were infected, which could cause a large-scale spread of the disease. Hence, we will allow home isolation to such patients but they and their families will have to follow protocol.”
He, however, asserted there are sufficient beds available in Covid hospitals.
Taking note of the rising number of cases, the CM has directed the health dept to send special teams to Lucknow, Kanpur, Basti, Prayagraj, Balia, Jhansi, Moradabad and Varanasi districts.
Maya: Virus won’t be controlled by ‘jugaad’
Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Monday slammed the Uttar Pradesh govt over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying the virus has assumed a "horrible shape" in the state and it was a matter of serious concern. The pandemic, she said, will be controlled by making proper arrangements and not by 'jugaad'. "The way in which COVID-19 pandemic is assuming a horrible shape in UP -- the most populous state in the country, which is poor and backward -- is a matter of serious concern,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.
