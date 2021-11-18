COVID-19: Zydus Cadila's vaccine to be supplied to govt by December

In a latest development, Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine for persons above 18 years of age will be supplied to Govt by December.

According to news agency ANI, the govt has placed an initial order for one crore doses of the vaccine.

As of now , Zydus Cadila's vaccine ZyCov-D, which has been cleared by India's drug regulator for those aged 12 years and above, will only be administered to adults as of now under the government's national anti-coronavirus vaccination programme.

The health ministry has given a go ahead to initiate the preparatory work for the inclusion of the indigenously-developed, needle-free jab in the national Covid inoculation drive and it can be introduced in the programme anytime soon.

The ministry has already placed a purchase order with the Ahmedabad-based firm for one crore doses of the vaccine.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the last week said the government does not want to make haste about administering Covid vaccines to children and any decision in this regard will be taken based on expert opinion.

ZyCov-D is the first Covid vaccine cleared by India's drug regulator for inoculation of those aged 12 years and above.

For administering ZyCov-D to adults, frontline workers and vaccinators will be provided a brief training for using the needle-free applicator in actual field settings.

At present, every citizen aged above 18 years is eligible for Covid vaccination.

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on November 8 said it had received an order to supply one crore doses of its Covid vaccine, ZyCoV-D, to the Indian government at Rs 265 per dose.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage today evening crossed the 115 crore mark. The Health Minister also lauded the Har Ghar Dastak campaign for strengthening the world's largest vaccination drive.

