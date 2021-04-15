COVID-19 wreaks havoc in India: Hospitals, crematoriums struggle to keep up as caseload continues to rise

As COVID-19 cases rise in India, hospitals have been left scrambling to accommodate the influx of patients, while crematoriums and burial grounds see long queues and increasing wait times. As of Thursday morning, India has more than 14.71 lakh actives cases, having for the first time ever added more than two lakh new cases in a single day.

But as the numbers continue to increase, the healthcare infrastructure is slowly crumbling. In parts of Maharashtra, visuals show COVID-19 patients huddling in wheelchairs to receive oxygen or taking up residence on beds set up hastily in the hospital lobby. Elsewhere, local administrations are converting stadiums and banquet halls into temporary hospitals, or roping in hotels to house infected individuals. In Delhi, nearly 900 beds have been added to hospitals by taking over attached banquet halls, schools and sports complexes.

Friends and family members have now resorted to messaging on social media platforms seeking beds for hundreds of people affected by the virus. In Gujarat, visuals shared by news agency ANI show ambulances queued up outside hospitals, with waiting time gradually increasing. Similar situations prevail at Delhi's LNJP Hospital, while visuals from Raipur show dead bodies left lying on hospital beds. Meanwhile in Mumbai, many have alleged a shortage of oxygen supply.