COVID-19: With a surge in cases, Chhattisgarh ranks in 3rd position for coronavirus infections in country

Raipur: With the spike of Covid-19 infection cases, covid crisis deepens in Chhattisgarh. On the basis of data, the Ministry of Health, Government of India ranked Chhattisgarh on third position.
According to the online data, Chhattisgarh witnessed over 156 Covid deaths meanwhile Covid active positive cases remained 10,283. In this ranking, Maharashtra tops the list with 28,307 positive cases meanwhile Uttar Pradesh remained on the second position with 14,404 active covid positives.
The Government of Chhattisgarh’s Health Department report said, with 15,121 fresh covid positive cases, the total number of Covid active reached 4,71,994 in the state on Tuesday.
In addition with 109 deaths, the total number of deaths reached 5187.
However, the condition of morgue and crematorium grounds is quite nightmarish. Dead bodies are piled up or put waiting in queue for final cremation.
Even in the state's biggest hospital Ambedkar there is no bed available for new Covid positives, similar situation observed in private hospitals and other hospitals where beds were earlier specially reserved for Covid patients.
The Chhattisgarh government has started a special portal for the real time availability of beds, even increased the availability of beds at isolation centres but failed to address the demand, said social activist Durga Jha.
While speaking to the media Chief Minister Baghel said, at present, about 9,000-10,000 cases are coming each day, but not all are serious.
We are doing maximum testing, about 40,000 every day and have vaccinated 36 lakh people, the CM said.
We are constantly increasing the number of oxygen beds and have even started Oxygen manufacturing in Chhattisgarh, he said.
To stop private hospitals harassment of Covid families, Health Minister TS Singh Deo fixed the rate of releasing body Rs 2500 against all pending bills of Covid deceased and instructed in no condition the hospital management can halt the body of Covid infected.
However, despite all claims, the situation of Covid is worsening in the state.
A senior doctor of AIIMS Raipur said, the peak of this Covid infection is yet to come.