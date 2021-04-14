COVID-19: With a surge in cases, Chhattisgarh ranks in 3rd position for coronavirus infections in country

Raipur: With the spike of Covid-19 infection cases, covid crisis deepens in Chhattisgarh. On the basis of data, the Ministry of Health, Government of India ranked Chhattisgarh on third position.

According to the online data, Chhattisgarh witnessed over 156 Covid deaths meanwhile Covid active positive cases remained 10,283. In this ranking, Maharashtra tops the list with 28,307 positive cases meanwhile Uttar Pradesh remained on the second position with 14,404 active covid positives.

The Government of Chhattisgarh’s Health Department report said, with 15,121 fresh covid positive cases, the total number of Covid active reached 4,71,994 in the state on Tuesday.

In addition with 109 deaths, the total number of deaths reached 5187.

However, the condition of morgue and crematorium grounds is quite nightmarish. Dead bodies are piled up or put waiting in queue for final cremation.

Even in the state's biggest hospital Ambedkar there is no bed available for new Covid positives, similar situation observed in private hospitals and other hospitals where beds were earlier specially reserved for Covid patients.