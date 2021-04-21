COVID-19: With 187 deaths, UP records highest-ever single day deaths since outbreak of pandemic

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest ever single day death of 187 covid positive patients ever since the outbreak of the pandemic last year with 28821 new active cases on Wednesday.
In a tragic incident, nine corona positive patients died one after another in less than half an hour on Wednesday in Saraswati Hospital in Unnao district. Though hospital authorities claimed that they were critical and doctors tried their best to save their lives, angry relatives alleged lack of oxygen and life-saving drugs as reasons for their deaths.
Relatives gathered outside the hospital gate and created ruckus after the deaths. Later, they agreed to take the bodies when the hospital authorities showed them reports and convinced them that their patients died due to lung failure and other medical reasons.
In another incident, body of an elderly covid positive woman, who died at home, was found to be eaten by dogs and stray animals when police broke open door of her room in Madiaon area of Lucknow.
The widow was living alone and neighbours informed the police after a foul smell emanated from her home on Wednesday. Her body was sent for post mortem examination.
The Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said that the total number of active cases in the state has gone up to 2,42,265 after 28821 more people tested positive on Wednesday.
The ACS Health claimed that oxygen and supply of life-saving drugs will be restored in a day or two. A special low floor rack train, made available by the Indian Army, is leaving Wednesday night with tankers for Bokaro and Jamshedpur to bring oxygen for restoring supply in state hospitals.
