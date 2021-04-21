COVID-19: With 187 deaths, UP records highest-ever single day deaths since outbreak of pandemic

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest ever single day death of 187 covid positive patients ever since the outbreak of the pandemic last year with 28821 new active cases on Wednesday.

In a tragic incident, nine corona positive patients died one after another in less than half an hour on Wednesday in Saraswati Hospital in Unnao district. Though hospital authorities claimed that they were critical and doctors tried their best to save their lives, angry relatives alleged lack of oxygen and life-saving drugs as reasons for their deaths.

Relatives gathered outside the hospital gate and created ruckus after the deaths. Later, they agreed to take the bodies when the hospital authorities showed them reports and convinced them that their patients died due to lung failure and other medical reasons.