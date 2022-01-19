Covid-19: West Bengal logs 11,447 new cases, 38 deaths in last 24 hours; positivity rate at 16.09%

West Bengal has reported 11,447 new COVID 19 cases, 15,418 recoveries and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the active tally in the state stood at 1,51,702.

Currently, the positivity in West Bengal is at 16.09%. As many as 67,404 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

West Bengal on Tuesday registered 10,430 new coronavirus cases, 1,045 less than the previous day's count, pushing the tally to 19,17,514, the health department said in a bulletin.

According to government data, 160 people have died in the state in last five days. The death toll in the state remained above 30 for five consecutive days.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported 2,82,970 new cases, which is 18% higher than yesterday's 2.38 lakh daily cases, the health ministry data showed.

The country also reported 441 Covid related deaths taking the total death count in the country due to the infection to 487,202.

Currently, India’s total caseload stands at 3,79,01,241. This includes 8,961 cases of the Omicron variant.

With today’s addition, the active caseload stands at 18,31,000.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 08:34 PM IST