COVID-19: West Bengal likely to have more restrictions from January 3

Kolkata: Amidst the rise in the Covid-19 cases in the state, according to state secretariat Nabanna sources, the state is likely to implement more restrictions from Monday.

The sources confirmed that the hotels, restaurants, cinema halls and clubs will be closed and certain restrictions on public transportations will also be imposed.

“The Chief Minister is likely to hold a review meeting on Monday and after that, the things will be finalized. The government scheme Duare Sarkar (Government at doorstep) that was supposed to take place from January 2 is cancelled and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s programme with the students on January 3 is also cancelled,” said the sources.

The Nabanna sources also confirmed that timings of night curfew will also be changed.

Incidentally, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has marked containment zones in Kolkata after the maximum cases are being detected in the city.

Talking to Free Press Journal, CMOH Ajay Chakraborty said that the state government and the health department are prepared to tackle the challenge to curb the pandemic.

“We have asked the hospitals both private and government-run, to increase 100 percent beds in the next one and a half weeks. The aged patients and people with co-morbidities should be hospitalized and those with mild symptoms can be treated at home as otherwise, the hospitals cannot accommodate,” said Chakraborty.

The CMOH also claimed that the numbers are likely to double in the next one week and also that the total Omicron patients in the state is 19 out of which 16 patients are active.

“One Omicron active patient has entered Kolkata from Odisha and two others are found Omicron positive from the Petrapole border pushing the total number of active patients to 16,” said Chakraborty.

It can be noted that on Friday three Omicron positive people were discharged from the hospital lowering the number to 13.

The CMOH also confirmed that former India skipper and BCCI president Saurav Ganguly has been diagnosed with a delta variant.

On Saturday till the time of reporting the total number of cases in the state is 4,512 out of which 2,398 are from Kolkata.

A total of 50 personnel of Kolkata Police including three IPS officers have tested positive for Covid-19. In the last 24 hours nine deaths have been recoded in the state.

According to Dr Kajal Krishna Banik, despite the rise in covid cases, people are ‘casual’ in their dealings.

“People think that ministers and doctors are just making people afraid but they are not aware of the serious problems. In days to come things will be more serious after the merrymaking during Christmas and New Year. Out of 100 people, 40 people are found positive,” said Banik.

Incidentally, state power minister Arup Biswas and singer Jeet Ganguly have been found covid positive and are hospitalized.

Box (positivity rate)

Kolkata 26.9 percent

Howrah 17.1 percent

North 24 Parganas 11. 8 percent

South 24 Parganas 7 percent

West Burdwan 7-15 percent

Hooghly 8 percent

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 09:31 PM IST