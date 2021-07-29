COVID-19: West Bengal govt gears up for third wave, hospitals prepare diet chart for kids

Ahead of the impending third wave of COVID-19 which is expected to affect the children, the West Bengal government has decided to modify the paediatric diet charts in its hospitals. According to an order issued by the state government, it said, “Anticipating a third wave of Covid-19 the government of West Bengal has decided to augment paediatric Covid facilities across the state. As the dietary supplement is an essential part of the Covid pandemic treatment and management, the government has decided to modify the existing diet plan particularly for paediatric population."

A senior health department official said, “Two separate diet charts, one for kids between 1 and 5 years and another for children between 5 and 12 years of age have been drawn. The menu, comprising bread, egg, fruits, milk, rice, dal, vegetables, and fish is almost the same. The quantity is a little more for the latter age group.”