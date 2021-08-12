COVID-19: West Bengal extends lockdown-like curbs till August 30, relaxes night curfew timings - Check what's allowed, what's not

The West Bengal government on Thursday announced that the lockdown like restrictions in the state have been extended till August 30 while the night curfew timings have been changed to 11pm-5am. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the extension in guidelines however local trains continue to remain closed to avoid increase in positivity rate.

The state government has relaxed the night curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM, instead of the previous 9 PM-5 AM window.

Here's a look at the current restrictions imposed in the state:

All inter-state trains, factories, schools, colleges, and all educational institutes will remain closed. Only staff special local trains will be operational.

As per previous notification, Metro railways will operate five days a week with 50 per cent seating capacity. The service, however, will be suspended on every Saturday and Sunday till further orders.

As per the latest circular, government programmes may be allowed in indoor places with not more than 50 per cent of the total seating capacity.

Wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing and health and hygiene protocol must be followed at all times. The latest notification asked the employers/management bodies/owners/supervisors of all offices, establishments and work places to be responsible for providing all COVID safety measures including regular sanitization of work places, vaccination of employees and for compliance of state directives and COVID appropriate norms.

Not more than 50 people will be allowed at weddings and 20 people at funerals. All markets and bazaars will be functional from 7 AM and to 11 AM, while sweet shops will be allowed to function from 10 AM to 5 PM. Other retail shops will be functional from 11 AM to 6 PM with a workforce of 25 per cent and not more than 30 percent crowd at a time.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 04:14 PM IST