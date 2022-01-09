Covid-19: West Bengal govt allows salons, parlours to operate with 50% capacity till 10 pm

The West Bengal government on Saturday issued guidelines for Covid in which it has allowed salons and beauty parlours to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 10 pm.

An official order to this effect said the owners should ensure that the staff and customers are fully vaccinated and follow all health protocols.

Salons and parlours should be regularly sanitised, it added.

Speaking to ANI, Diksha Gurung, Manager, BeBonnie Hair&Skin Beauty Parlour in Kolkata sayd, "working with reduced capacity is better than a complete shutdown as business suffered a lot in lockdown."

As part of the ongoing Covid curbs, all educational institutions are closed in the state, and flight services are regulated. Gymnasiums and swimming pools are also shut.

West Bengal on Saturday reported 18,802 new COVID-19 cases, which raised the tally to 17,30,759, the state health department said in its bulletin.

Nineteen more COVID-related fatalities pushed the number of deaths to 19,883.

Kolkata accounted for 7,337 new cases and North 24 Parganas for 3,286, the bulletin said. The state's positivity rate also rose from Friday's 26.34 per cent to 29.60 per cent.

Meanwhile, a study conducted by the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics has found that 71.2 per cent of those afflicted with Covid-19 in West Bengal are infected with the Omicron variant.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 07:03 PM IST