COVID-19 variants will keep on occurring, nothing to panic about, says NTAGI chief Dr N K Arora after India confirms cases of XE variant

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) chief, NK Arora, on Monday said that there was no need to panic about the new XE variant of coronavirus after cases were reported from Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) chief, NK Arora, said Omicron variants of the X series are not causing serious diseases and do not show a very rapid spread as per Indian data.

"Omicron is giving rise to many new variants. It's part of the X series like XE & others. These variants will keep on occurring. Nothing to panic about... At the moment from Indian data it doesn’t show a very rapid spread," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On XE variant cases reported in Maharashtra and Gujarat Dr Arora said, "Currently whatever has been described from India XE variant, it is only by the first layer of testing. So, one is having less confidence whether it is XE or whether it is anything else in the initial XE variant which was described from one of the states. Subsequently, it was found that it is either XM or XJ, not XE. So, it just shows that these variants with just one test it's very difficult and particularly when new variants are coming."

A 67-year-old man from Mumbai, who had travelled to Vadodara in Gujarat last month, was found infected with XE, Omicron's sub-variant.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 01:50 PM IST