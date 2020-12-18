COVID-19 vaccine will be voluntary: Health Ministry

New Delhi: The vaccination for COVID-19 will be voluntary, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said. Those opting to be vaccinated will have to mandatorily register through a valid photo identity document/card.

Following online registration, beneficiary will receive SMS on their registered mobile number about the due date, place and time of vaccination.

The ministry has released a list of frequently asked questions and listed the procedure to be adopted when the government undertakes the vaccination drive.

The ministry has highlighted that though voluntary, it was advisable to receive the complete schedule of COVID-19 vaccine to protect oneself and limit the virus spread.

The government plans to vaccinate healthcare and frontline workers first, followed by persons over 50 years of age and persons under 50 with co-morbid conditions.

While there are several vaccines currently undergoing trials and are expected to be cleared by the Drugs Controller General of India for inoculation in the near term, the ministry said the entire schedule was to be completed by only one type of vaccine as COVID-19 shots were not interchangeable.

The schedule involves two doses of the vaccine, 28 days apart.

The ministry has also recommended that vaccination was advisable even for individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 as it would help develop a strong immune response.

The acceptable photo identity documents for registration are driving licence, health insurance smart cards, PAN, passbooks issued by bank/post office, pension document, service identity card issued to employees by central and state government and public sector undertakings, and voter identification card.