COVID-19 vaccine update: Serum Institute to resume coronavirus vaccine trials in India after DCGI nod

After clinical trials for AstraZeneca and Oxford University coronavirus vaccine resumed on Saturday in the UK, the Serum Institute of India (SII) said it will resume the trials in India once Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gives it requisite permission.

"Once DCGI will give us the permission to restart the trials in India, we will resume the trials," Serum Institute of India said in its statement.

In a tweet, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said: "As I'd mentioned earlier, we should not jump to conclusions until the trials are fully concluded. The recent chain of events is a clear example why we should not bias the process and should respect the process till the end. Good news, @UniofOxford."