COVID-19 vaccine update: Serum Institute likely to submit final Covishield trial data within 10 days

Serum Institute of India (SII) is likely to submit the final COVID-19 vaccine trial data before the end of December.

According to a report by Business Standard, SII is expected to submit the final set of Covishield trial data before the subject expert committee in the next 10 days or so. And if the data is found satisfactory, an approval for Covishield, Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine candidate, can come in by the first week of January.

Last week, an expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) sought additional safety and efficacy data from Serum Institute of India for further consideration of their emergency use authorisation applications for Covishield.