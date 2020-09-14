COVID-19 vaccine update: Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla warns of shortage of the COVID-19 vaccine for all till 2024

The CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII) Adar Poonawalla has warned of shortage of the COVID-19 vaccine for all till 2024.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Adar Poonawalla, said that pharma firms were not ramping up production capacity swiftly to be able to inoculate the world population in less duration. “It’s going to take four to five years until everyone gets the vaccine on this planet,” Poonawalla told the leading daily.

In the interview, Poonawalla estimated a need for close to 15 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine if a two-dose programme. Poonawalla’s assessment “casts serious doubts” on politicians claims of a vaccine by October, and added to fears that large pre-orders from the United States (US) and Europe would leave others at the back of the line, the paper said.